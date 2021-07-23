NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 816,719 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.