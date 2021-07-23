Nexus Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and $680,010.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,115,273 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

