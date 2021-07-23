NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NFYEF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

