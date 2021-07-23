NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$26.88 and last traded at C$27.13. 65,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 333,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFI. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.09.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2768673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

