NFI Group’s (NFI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

NFI stock traded down C$1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.75. 101,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.09. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$14.40 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2768673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

