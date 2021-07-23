NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $81 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 343,553 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $80,999,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.3% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 251,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,480.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 1,912 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

