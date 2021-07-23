NFT Index Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $663.89 or 0.02062762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $24,478.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00845301 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.