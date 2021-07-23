NFT Price Tops $0.12 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $62,644.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.00859379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

