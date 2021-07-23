NFTb Price Hits $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTb has traded up 44.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,082,921 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

