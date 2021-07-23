NFTX (NFTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.13 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $31.13 million and $542,469.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.33 or 0.00203200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.00859379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

