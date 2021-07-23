Nicholas Devlin Sells 3,049 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87), for a total value of £25,367.68 ($33,143.04).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas Devlin sold 11,309 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.50), for a total value of £90,924.36 ($118,793.26).

Shares of WINE traded up GBX 11.91 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 847.91 ($11.08). 210,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 787.46. Naked Wines plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The stock has a market cap of £620.34 million and a PE ratio of -60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

