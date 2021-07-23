Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $122,916.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

