NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,354,785 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $132,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 143.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in NIKE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $8,164,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,820. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $260.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

