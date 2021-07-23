Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $33.81 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $910,024.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,616.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.69 or 0.06290625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.01363094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00373136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00605780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00375761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00291486 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,720,021,023 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058,521,023 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

