NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,166 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of NiSource worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI opened at $24.88 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

