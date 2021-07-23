NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of NiSource worth $30,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NI stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

