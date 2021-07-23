North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NOA stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

