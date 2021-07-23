North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,827.00

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,827 ($63.07) and last traded at GBX 4,827 ($63.07), with a volume of 1290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,730 ($61.80).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.14.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Wake bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.