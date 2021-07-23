North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Sold by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. cut its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.13% of North Mountain Merger worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at $7,936,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $5,692,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,492,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

