NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Incline Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 121,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

