NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,159 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $244.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

