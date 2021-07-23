NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $218.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.