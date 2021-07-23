NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 34,747 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 195,378 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 54,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,960,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,286,000 after acquiring an additional 411,807 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

