NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $3,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 131.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,832,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.