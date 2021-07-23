NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 7,043 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.