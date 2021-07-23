NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,269 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

MSGS stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.13. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.