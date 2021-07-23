NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $649.26 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $630.86. The firm has a market cap of $625.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

