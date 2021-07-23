NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.16. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

