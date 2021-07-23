NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 439.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

CPRI opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

