NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

