NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.00. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.35. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.