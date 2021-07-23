NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

