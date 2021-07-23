NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 439.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -115.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

