NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.