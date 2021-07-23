NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 406.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT opened at $63.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.