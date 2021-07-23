NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,657,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,939,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.13.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.