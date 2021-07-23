NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

