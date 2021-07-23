NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 42,722 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,722 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

