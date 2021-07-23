NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $232.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.05. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

