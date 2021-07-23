NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

NYSE LLY opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.