Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 160,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,304. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
