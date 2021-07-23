Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 160,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,304. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.