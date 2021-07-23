Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

