Northern Trust Corp Acquires 330,591 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Peabody Energy worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 157,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 49,158 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.