Northern Trust Corp Acquires 56,436 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 970,186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXRX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

