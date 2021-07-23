Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Applied Therapeutics worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 225,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

APLT opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $234,596. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

