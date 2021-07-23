Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Gevo worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.