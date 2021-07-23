Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.05 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

