Northern Trust Corp Buys 32,939 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

