Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of W&T Offshore worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $557.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

