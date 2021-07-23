Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BATRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

